Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDVL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL).

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.