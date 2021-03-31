Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,314,000.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,732 shares of company stock worth $2,710,457. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOK opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

