Citigroup Increases Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $287.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.64.

Shares of RE traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.83. 6,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,408. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $3,832,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

