Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post sales of $16.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $63.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.65 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

