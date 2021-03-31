Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

