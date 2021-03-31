Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

