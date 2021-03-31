Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,038. The company has a market capitalization of $413.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,326,704.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. Insiders sold a total of 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

