Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,342.33

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,342.33 ($17.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,579 ($20.63). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,523 ($19.90), with a volume of 162,265 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,593.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,344.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

