Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 309,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

GLQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,975. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.