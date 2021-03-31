CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.38.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

