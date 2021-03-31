Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 642,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Codexis has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

