Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $121.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEAF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$97.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.