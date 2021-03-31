CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

