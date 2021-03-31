Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

