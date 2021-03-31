Coin Artist 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,736.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $22,736.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00003952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

