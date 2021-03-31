Colliers Securities Weighs in on AstroNova, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AstroNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for AstroNova’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.23, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

