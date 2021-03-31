Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. The Boeing makes up 1.0% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 479,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,818 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772,135. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

