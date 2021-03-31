Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,332 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after acquiring an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 453,131 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $84.86. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

