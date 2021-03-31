Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,221. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

