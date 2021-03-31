Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $369.47. 19,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

