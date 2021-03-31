Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,186 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

