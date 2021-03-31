Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 463,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.