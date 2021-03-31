Colony Group LLC Sells 53,898 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,898 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

