Colony Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of BATS EMGF opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.