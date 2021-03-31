Colony Group LLC Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

NYSE MGP opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.