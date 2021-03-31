Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Issues Earnings Results

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

JCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 8,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,300. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

