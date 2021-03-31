Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.45

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.45 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 51.28 ($0.67). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 46,304 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £276.68 million and a PE ratio of 61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a €1.33 ($1.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

