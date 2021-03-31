Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,041 shares of company stock worth $2,075,501 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

