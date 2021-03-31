Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 2992681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $568.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

