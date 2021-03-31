ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

CFRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $176.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 213,873 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ContraFect by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 229,629 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

