ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CFRX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 1,296,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,942. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFRX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

