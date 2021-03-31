Contrasting SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -27.32% -24.38% -19.64% Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 3.03 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -8.33 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,112.76 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -23.72

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SeaSpine and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 6 0 2.86 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.77%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats SeaSpine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

