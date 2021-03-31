CorionX One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,325.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. CorionX has a market cap of $1.14 million and $178,325.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CorionX has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00636483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026813 BTC.

CorionX Token Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,488,058 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

