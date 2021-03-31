CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

CRMD opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

