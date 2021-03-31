Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.