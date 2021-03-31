Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. 3,809,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,594. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

