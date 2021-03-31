Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $349.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $280.90 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

