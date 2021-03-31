Cowen Upgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Outperform

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $601.29 on Monday. ASML has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $627.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $567.42 and its 200-day moving average is $473.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $1,614,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

