CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 93,174 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

