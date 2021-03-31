Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $150.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

