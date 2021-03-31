Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,654 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 170.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

