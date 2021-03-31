Credit Suisse AG Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

