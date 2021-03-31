Credit Suisse AG Has $3.36 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Premier worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

