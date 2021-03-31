Credit Suisse AG Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 133,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.