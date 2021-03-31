Credit Suisse AG Purchases 53,211 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

