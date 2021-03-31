Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Sally Beauty worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

