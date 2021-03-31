Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $11.40. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 474,732 shares traded.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

