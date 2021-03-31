Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,300. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

About Cricut

