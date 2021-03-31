Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,967. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $508.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

