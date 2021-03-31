Critical Review: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuantumScape and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 22.12%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.89 $98.08 million $1.64 9.13

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

